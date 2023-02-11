2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dog dies weeks after being found abandoned, shelter says

A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why...
A Virginia animal shelter said the dog's body could no longer withstand treatments which is why the team made the tough decision to euthanize her.(Richmond Animal Care and Control)
By Samantha McGranahan and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Virginia says a dog has died after it was found abandoned last month.

Richmond Animal Care and Control announced that a dog named Magnolia was put down this week due to declining health.

Magnolia gained attention late last month after WWBT reported that a man found her abandoned and starving with her a 5-month-old puppy.

The team at the shelter said they could barely feel a pulse when they took her into care.

According to the shelter, Magnolia developed pneumonia, and her quality of life quickly changed. Test results revealed she had toxoplasmosis, an illness that results from an infection with a common parasite found in cat feces and contaminated food.

The infection caused Magnolia to have muscle loss and esophagus and stomach issues, the team said. Her body could no longer withstand treatments and rescuers said they made the tough decision to euthanize her.

“Magnolia deserved better, and we wish we could have saved her,” representatives with Richmond Animal Care and Control said.

The team thanked the staff at Virginia Veterinary Centers for trying their hardest to save Magnolia until the very end.

The shelter said Magnolia’s puppy, Margo, is doing well and is expected to be available for adoption soon.

