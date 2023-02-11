CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are wanted on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 1400 Payne Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.

Police described the suspect’s car as a 2004-2008 dark gray four-door Dodge Neon that did not have a license plate, and the partial temp tag that was dangling from the right side of the rear window was unreadable.

The suspects then cut both converters off of a 2021 Toyota Tundra.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and their car shared by Cleveland Police:

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this catalytic converter theft, call the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

