2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:28 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects are wanted on the city’s East Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The two suspects drove into the parking lot in the 1400 Payne Avenue at 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to police.

Police described the suspect’s car as a 2004-2008 dark gray four-door Dodge Neon that did not have a license plate, and the partial temp tag that was dangling from the right side of the rear window was unreadable.

The suspects then cut both converters off of a 2021 Toyota Tundra.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects and their car shared by Cleveland Police:

Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say
Duo of catalytic converter theft suspects wanted in Cleveland, police say(Cleveland Police)

If you recognize these suspects or have any other information on this catalytic converter theft, call the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say
Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say
AT&T Inc. (PRNewsFoto/AT&T Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/AT&T Inc.)
19 Troubleshooters gets results on AT&T outage
Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say
Cleveland car theft suspect caught trying to use stolen credit card, police say