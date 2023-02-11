Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.

The Euclid Beach Neighborhood Plan calls for the demolition of this mobile home park to connect the green space.

Right now there about 140 occupied units, all rentals. The tenants have about 16 months and in that time, plan is to connect them to resources that will help them find new homes.

But not everyone has faith it will work out.

“I don’t care what they say, I don’t believe them. It’s plain and simple,” said one resident who did not want to be identified on camera.

Ward 8 City of Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek has been involved from the start and says residents will be treated fairly and will be provided with affordable housing options in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.