2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community residents speak out about plans to demolish space

19 News
19 News
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The plans are in motion for Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community: The Western Reserve Land Conservancy bought the property back in 2021 and did a land use study that showed the area is prime real estate. It is 28 acres along Lake Erie, right between Villa Angela Park and Wildwood Marina to the East and Euclid Beach Park to the West.

The Euclid Beach Neighborhood Plan calls for the demolition of this mobile home park to connect the green space.

Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space

Right now there about 140 occupied units, all rentals. The tenants have about 16 months and in that time, plan is to connect them to resources that will help them find new homes.

But not everyone has faith it will work out.

“I don’t care what they say, I don’t believe them. It’s plain and simple,” said one resident who did not want to be identified on camera.

Ward 8 City of Cleveland Councilman Mike Polensek has been involved from the start and says residents will be treated fairly and will be provided with affordable housing options in the neighborhood.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
89 cats rescued from Trumbull County home, officials say
East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
John Carroll University
‘NFL Pipeline’: John Carroll University represented in 7th straight Super Bowl
Tri-State organization sending supplies to Turkey earthquake victims
Vigil to support Turkey and Syria earthquake victims held at Cleveland’s Cultural Gardens