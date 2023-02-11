2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man tries to snatch woman’s purse on West 6th Street, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Downtown Cleveland attempted purse snatching suspect is on the loose, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The victim reported that she was walking southbound on West 6th Street when a man tried to steal her purse at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, according to Cleveland Police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police:

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this theft, call Cleveland Police at 216-623-5318.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

