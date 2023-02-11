2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘NFL Pipeline’: John Carroll University represented in 7th straight Super Bowl

John Carroll University
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - You may not expect a Division III Jesuit Catholic liberal arts school in Northeast Ohio to be the “NFL Pipeline,” but that’s the nickname John Carroll University continues to earn.

Super Bowl LVII is the seventh consecutive year with at least one Blue Streak represented in the Big Game.

With JCU being represented by both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, this will also be the fifth consecutive year where at least one Blue Streak will win the Super Bowl.

These four join the other 22 individuals with JCU ties to reach the Super Bowl.

Those 26 total individuals are responsible for the 72 appearances by Blue Streaks in the Big Game.

The 72 appearances mean there were 27 out of 57 Super Bowls with a JCU representative.

John Carroll University shared this description of the four former Blue Streaks representing the Blue & Gold at Super Bowl LVII:

Click here to see JCU’s full NFL history, including Don Shula ‘51, who still stands as the league’s winningest head coach.

[ Cleveland Heights’ Travis, Jason Kelce set to face off in Super Bowl ]

