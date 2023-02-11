‘NFL Pipeline’: John Carroll University represented in 7th straight Super Bowl

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - You may not expect a Division III Jesuit Catholic liberal arts school in Northeast Ohio to be the “NFL Pipeline,” but that’s the nickname John Carroll University continues to earn.

Super Bowl LVII is the seventh consecutive year with at least one Blue Streak represented in the Big Game.

With JCU being represented by both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, this will also be the fifth consecutive year where at least one Blue Streak will win the Super Bowl.

These four join the other 22 individuals with JCU ties to reach the Super Bowl.

Those 26 total individuals are responsible for the 72 appearances by Blue Streaks in the Big Game.

The 72 appearances mean there were 27 out of 57 Super Bowls with a JCU representative.

John Carroll University shared this description of the four former Blue Streaks representing the Blue & Gold at Super Bowl LVII:

JCU Trio in Philly David Caldwell ‘96 serves as the Eagles’ Senior Personnel Director/Advisor to the General Manager. Caldwell joins rarefied air in JCU’s NFL world. He is just the second Blue Streak to reach the Super Bowl with two different NFL franchises, as he won Super Bowl XLI with the Indianapolis Colts. The only other Blue Streak to accomplish this feat was the winningest NFL coach of all-time, Don Shula '51 (Baltimore Colts in SB III in 1969 and the Miami Dolphins in SB VI in 1972). Jarrod Kilburn ‘14 is another member of the front office. During the 2022 offseason, Kilburn was named a college/pro scout for the Eagles after spending the previous season as a scouting intern with the organization. Kilburn led the Blue Streaks as JCU quarterback and was an Academic All-OAC selection in 2013. Joe Kasper is a former JCU wide receivers coach who has worked his way up the NFL ranks. After coaching at John Carroll in 2017, the Mentor native coached at Duke University from 2018-20. In 2021, Kasper worked as a defensive quality control coach in Philly before being promoted to the Eagles’ wide receivers coach. Chiefs’ Myrick joins elite company Jalen Myrick ‘19 is in just his fourth season in the NFL and is already making his third Super Bowl appearance. He enters his fourth season with the Chiefs and his second as a College & Pro Scout with the Chiefs. Kansas City has earned a reputation as an organization with savvy personnel moves both in the NFL Draft and free agency, which has landed them in the Super Bowl yet again. Myrick is now the 10th Blue Streak to take part in three Super Bowls, and the first since D.J. Debick in 2019 (SBs LI-LIII with the Patriots).

Whichever team wins Super Bowl LVII, a Blue Streak gets a ring!



Dave Caldwell '96, Joe Kasper, and Jarrod Kilburn '14 will rep JCU on @Eagles and Jalen Myrick '19 is with @Chiefs.



This is the 7th straight Super Bowl with a Blue Streak!

Click here to see JCU’s full NFL history, including Don Shula ‘51, who still stands as the league’s winningest head coach.

