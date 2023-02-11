Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post.

The Facebook post says the group is contractors working for Norfolk Southern.

Residents who are notified that their drinking water is ‘at risk’ should call 330-849-3919.

