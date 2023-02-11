2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water

Residents who are notified that their drinking water is ‘at risk’ should call 330-849-3919
East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment
East Palestine residents fear for their lives during massive fire caused by train derailment(woio)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post.

The Facebook post says the group is contractors working for Norfolk Southern.

Northeast Ohio officials give updates on air quality following train derailment
EPA: East Palestine residents cleared to return home

Residents who are notified that their drinking water is ‘at risk’ should call 330-849-3919.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

John Carroll University
‘NFL Pipeline’: John Carroll University represented in 7th straight Super Bowl
A mobile home park has blocked access to Lake Erie since Euclid Beach Amusement Park closed 50...
Land where Euclid Beach Park once stood will now transition to city green space
Endangered missing Huron County man
97-year-old missing from Huron County found safe
Akron Zoo (Source: WOIO)
Akron Zoo closes Friday due to wind damage