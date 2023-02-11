Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming again this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become mainly sunny today, we’ll see highs in the low 40s.

Fair skies tonight will include lows in the upper 20s

Sunday’s skies will become mainly sunny as highs recover into the upper 40s.

Fair skies Sunday night will allow lows around 30.

Under partly sunny skies on Monday, highs will recover into the upper 40s.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will feature highs in the low to mid 50s.

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday will be coupled with highs in the 60s.

