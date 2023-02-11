ODOT: Crash temporarily shuts down I-90 W in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT says the crash has shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The crash caused slowdowns between mile marker 169 and mile marker 167.

EMS officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Officials confirmed the crash was cleared at 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

