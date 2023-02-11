ODOT: Crash temporarily shuts down I-90 W in Cleveland
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).
ODOT says the crash has shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.
The crash caused slowdowns between mile marker 169 and mile marker 167.
EMS officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.
Officials confirmed the crash was cleared at 5:15 p.m.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
