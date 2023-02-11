2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

ODOT: Crash temporarily shuts down I-90 W in Cleveland

A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department...
A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash on Saturday afternoon shut down I-90 W in Cleveland, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT).

ODOT says the crash has shut down the two righthand lanes at West 98th Street and West Boulevard at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 11.

The crash caused slowdowns between mile marker 169 and mile marker 167.

EMS officials have not confirmed if anyone was injured as a result of the crash.

Officials confirmed the crash was cleared at 5:15 p.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Hauserman Road accident
Man trapped, woman ejected from vehicle after crash in Parma
Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident
(Source: WOIO)
Garbage fire closed Oakwood Village road
Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
Body cam released in 50-vehicle crash on Turnpike: 73 injuries, 4 deaths (video)