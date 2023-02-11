2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

A dog owner in Kansas says he found out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park. (Source: KAKE, ALEXANDER HOLIDAY, CNN)
By Eli Higgins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A walk in the park turned into a medical emergency for a Kansas pet owner.

Alexander Holiday said the situation started when he took the family dog, Daisy, for a walk Monday night.

“I was just taking her on a few laps. It got warm outside and figured it would be a perfect day,” Holiday said.

At the end of the run, Holiday said Daisy came up to a bench and seemed to find something.

He said he didn’t think twice about it as she stuck her nose in the grass.

But after letting her rest for a few minutes, he said he realized something was very wrong.

“She started drooling all over the place. And it was more drool than I’ve ever seen,” Holiday said. “She was running in circles and my wife said maybe we should take her in.”

Holiday said he took Daisy to a pet emergency room, and the veterinarian told him that she had tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Yeah, that kind of shocked me,” he said.

The veterinarian team reportedly told him that this type of occurrence is not that uncommon as dogs will eat meth because it has a kind of sweet taste to them.

Holiday said Daisy has survived the ordeal but only time will tell how much damage it has caused.

“They [veterinarians] are saying that she’s probably not recovering as fast as they would like to see,” Holiday said.

The dog owner said this is a good reminder for others to always have the number of a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

