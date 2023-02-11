LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills is wanted in Lorain, police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Lorain Police are also warning businesses to carefully inspect all cash that comes through.

Take a close look at this surveillance photo of the suspect shared by Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification on Feb. 6:

Suspect wanted for passing several counterfeit $100 bills in Lorain, police say (Lorain County CSI: Crime Scene Identification)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this counterfeit crime, call Lorain Police Detective Bureau at 440-204-2105 or email michael_murphy@cityoflorain.org.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.