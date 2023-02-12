2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two teenagers were shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood Saturday evening.

Cleveland police said the shootings happened 11:30 p.m. at W. 7th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The victims, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, are being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The 16-year-old was grazed in the hand and the 14-year-old was shot in the hip. Their conditions are non-life-threatening, police said.

Police said the shooter fled the scene after the shooting and remains on the loose.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.