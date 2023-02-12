Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell to host comedy show during NBA All-Star Weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell on Thursday took to Twitter to announce he will be hosting a comedy event in Salt Lake City during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Mitchell, who was named an All-Star Starter for the first time in his career, said the Feb. 16 event will feature comedians Chris Spencer, DeRay Davis and Earthquake.

Excited to announce the first annual DONS of Comedy Show @ All Star Weekend! Tickets available on Monday @ 8 EST!! 🕷️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/lb7arK92f8 — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 10, 2023

Mitchell, who played his first five seasons in Utah prior to being traded to the Cavs, said the proceeds made from the show will be donated to a local high school.

Doors open at 9 p.m. at The Union in Salt Lake City, with the show starting at 10.

Both general and VIP tickets can be purchased on Mitchell’s website.

