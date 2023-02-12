2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell to host comedy show during NBA All-Star Weekend

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, center, holds up his jersey along with president of...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, center, holds up his jersey along with president of basketball operations Koby Altman, left, and head coach J.B. Bickerstaff during an NBA basketball news conference, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WOIO) - Cleveland Cavaliers G Donovan Mitchell on Thursday took to Twitter to announce he will be hosting a comedy event in Salt Lake City during the NBA’s All-Star Weekend.

Mitchell, who was named an All-Star Starter for the first time in his career, said the Feb. 16 event will feature comedians Chris Spencer, DeRay Davis and Earthquake.

Mitchell, who played his first five seasons in Utah prior to being traded to the Cavs, said the proceeds made from the show will be donated to a local high school.

Doors open at 9 p.m. at The Union in Salt Lake City, with the show starting at 10.

Both general and VIP tickets can be purchased on Mitchell’s website.

