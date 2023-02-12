2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland

(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are searching for the killer of a 21-year-old Cleveland man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Daquean Jennings

East Cleveland police said Jennings was shot around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the area of Eddy and Hartshorn Roads.

Officers were called out to the area for shots fired and found Jennings laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police rendered first aid until EMS transported him to a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the homicide is asked to call East Cleveland Detective Bureau at 216-681-2162 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

Information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible may be eligible for up to a $5000 reward.

