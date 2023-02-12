2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for two men who went missing after a family gathering earlier this month.

According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey
Elce Malik-Bey((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told police the men had left the gathering to go fishing.

Raymond Lumpkin
Raymond Lumpkin((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the East 55th Street Marina by Metroparks police officers.

Cleveland police and the United States Coast Guard searched the marina, but the men were not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

