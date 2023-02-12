2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child

Huntmere Avenue
Huntmere Avenue((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
East Palestine family cast as extras in award-winning film calls train derailment ‘eerily...
East Palestine family cast as extras in award-winning film calls train derailment ‘eerily similar’
Your Cleveland Cavaliers are walking out of the Windy City with a Wine and Gold Winner!!!
East Palestine family cast as extras in award-winning film calls train derailment ‘eerily similar’