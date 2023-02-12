Cleveland police search for suspect accused of killing the mother of his child

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have issued a warrant for the arrest of a 35-year-old man wanted for fatally shooting the mother of his seven-year-old daughter.

According to court documents, Joshua Lynch is charged with aggravated murder.

Cleveland police said Lynch killed Jovon Lynch, 34, on Feb. 8.

Her body was found inside a car in the 16200 block of Huntmere Ave. in the city’s North Shore Collinwood neighborhood around 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 8.

Police said the victim died of a gunshot wound to the head.

After the murder, police said Joshua Lynch fled with the couple’s daughter.

She was found safe later that day in Elyria.

