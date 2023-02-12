2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland’s police union will hold emergency meeting Monday regarding Safety Director Howard

Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.
Karrie D. Howard is the Chief Safety Director of the city of Cleveland.(City of Cleveland/WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA) will hold an emergency directors meeting Monday afternoon regarding a vote of no confidence in Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard.

The meeting was called after Howard’s recent comments about Irish police officers being biased. Howard made the comments during an event at The Word Church on Feb. 6.

“In this country, the Irish at one time were not considered white, the Irish flooded police departments, the Irish flooded fire departments, the Irish flooded safety forces to the point where we wear bagpipes and kilts and all this green when we celebrate it,” said Howard.

“This is close as we’re going to get without coming to a close stop. And we can’t ignore, in this process of rebuilding, that racism is in the DNA of America. So there is a certain type of person that has historically applied to be police in this country, and we’re not a part of that certain type of person,” said Howard.

On Friday, Feb. 10, Howard released an apology for his remarks.

Cleveland’s police union to hold “no confidence” vote after public safety director’s remarks

“The Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association will not accept an apology from Director Karrie Howard. The only just solution to his blatant bias would be termination,” posted the CPPA on their Facebook page.

The results of the no confidence vote will be announced Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

