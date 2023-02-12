Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning.
Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd.
Police do not believe anyone was injured.
At this time, it is not known if the vehicle was stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to call Mentor-on-the-Lake police.
