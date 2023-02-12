2 Strong 4 Bullies
Driver flees after crashing car at Mentor Beach Park

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An abandoned car was found at Mentor Beach Park Pavilion Sunday morning.

Mentor-on-the-Lake police said the car was found up on the rocks in the 7700 block of Lakeshore Blvd.

Mentor-on-the-Lake crash
Mentor-on-the-Lake crash((Source: Viewer))

Police do not believe anyone was injured.

At this time, it is not known if the vehicle was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mentor-on-the-Lake police.

