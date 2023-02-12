Euclid police officer kills dog during kidnapping investigation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer in the Euclid Police Department shot and killed a dog while assisting in a kidnapping investigation on Monday.
Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser said the incident occurred while Euclid officers were assisting the Cleveland Division of Police with a reported kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 near a home on Crystal Avenue.
Police said a dog charged at officers while speaking with the victim’s family, chasing them across the driveway of the home and into a neighbor’s yard.
Two Euclid officers shot at the dog, which Cpt. Houser said the dog was struck three times and was taken to a local animal hospital.
The dog was put down at the owner’s request, officials confirmed.
An officer was also transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.
Officials confirmed the incident, captured on police-worn body cameras, is being investigated thoroughly.
