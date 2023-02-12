Euclid police officer kills dog during kidnapping investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer in the Euclid Police Department shot and killed a dog while assisting in a kidnapping investigation on Monday.

Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser said the incident occurred while Euclid officers were assisting the Cleveland Division of Police with a reported kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 near a home on Crystal Avenue.

In an effort to be transparent with our community and to provide actual facts regarding the incident on Monday, February 6th, the Euclid Police Department has released the following statement. Posted by Euclid Police Department on Saturday, February 11, 2023

Police said a dog charged at officers while speaking with the victim’s family, chasing them across the driveway of the home and into a neighbor’s yard.

Two Euclid officers shot at the dog, which Cpt. Houser said the dog was struck three times and was taken to a local animal hospital.

The dog was put down at the owner’s request, officials confirmed.

An officer was also transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officials confirmed the incident, captured on police-worn body cameras, is being investigated thoroughly.

