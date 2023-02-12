Hockey to honor fallen firefighters comes to First Energy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Columbus-based First Responder Face-Off Foundation and its Hockey Helping Heroes initiative, partnered with the Cleveland Browns and the Cleveland Fire Fighters IAFF Local 93 will hold its first-ever Cleveland Fire Fighters Hockey Fest at FirstEnergy stadium throughout the weekend.

Hockey Helping Heroes coordinates First Responder hockey teams from across the Midwest in support and promotion of benefit games to aid in relief to fallen families in honor of their loved one who died in the line of duty.

12 teams from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Detroit, Cincinnati, Dayton, Indianapolis, Euclid, Loraine, and Toledo will be holding 6 games at the FirstEnergy stadium to benefit the families of Ohio and Michigan firefighters whose names will be added to the IAFF Fallen Fire Fighters’ Memorial this September.

Foundation Director Don Zender said “hockey is a sport that tends to bring people together. When we’re able to partner with institutions like the Cleveland Browns, and when our police & fire teams collaborate together, we’re able to bring a message of unity and hope through hockey to families and communities that are still learning to heal”.

Festivities will get underway on Thursday at 9 am at FirstEnergy Stadium with the following game schedule:

9:30am – Euclid Fire vs Loraine Fire

10:30 am – Toledo Fire vs Columbus Fire

11:30 am – Cleveland Fire #2 vs Pittsburgh Fire

12:30 pm – Toledo Police vs Dayton Fire

1:30 pm – Cleveland Fire #1 vs Detroit Fire

2:30 pm – Cincinnati/Indian Hill vs Indianapolis Guardians

Admission is free and friends, families, colleagues, and the public are encouraged to attend and cheer on the teams. A free game admission ticket is available to download at hockeyhelpingheroes.org and will be needed for entrance to the stadium.

