Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning

BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters treated multiple residents for CO poisoning late Saturday evening.

Firefighters responded to 2 Bratenahl Place around 11:30 p.m.

When they arrived, officials said the CO readings inside the building were high and the residents were evacuated.

According to firefighters, a faulty generator was the cause of the high CO readings.

The generator was fixed by building management before Cleveland firefighters left the scene.

Residents were allowed back inside several hours later, when the CO readings went down.

