Northeast Ohio Weather: We just keep getting warmer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunday’s skies will be mainly sunny as highs peak in the upper 40s.

Fair skies tonight will allow lows around 30.

Under partly cloudy skies on Monday, highs will recover to around 50.

Tuesday’s partly cloudy skies will feature highs in the low to mid 50s.

Partly sunny skies on Wednesday will be coupled with highs in the 60s.

