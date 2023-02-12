Ohio State Highway Patrol keeping roads safe during Super Bowl Sunday

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol with cooperation from the Brunswick Police Departments will be conducting a Saturation Patrol on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 12, according to a press release from OSHP.

The area of patrol will be focused on State Route 303, Interstate 71, and the surrounding areas. The hours of Saturation Patrol will be from 8 pm to 4 am.

OSHP said during these hours the focus will be to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and enforce traffic crash violations.

“On Super Bowl Sunday there is an increase in parties and gatherings that include alcoholic beverages.

Sometimes individuals consume more alcoholic beverages than they realize and attempt to drive home. The focus will be to remove these individuals from the road and to make the roads safe for the rest of the responsible motoring public.” stated L.t. Neff, Commander of the Median Post. Lt Neff further added.

“It is important for everyone to be responsible. If you feel you have had to much to drink call a cab, an Uber, or us a designated driver.”

