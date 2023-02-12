2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Ohio State Highway Patrol keeping roads safe during Super Bowl Sunday

Ohio State Highway Patrol
Ohio State Highway Patrol(WTAP)
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Medina Post of The Ohio State Highway Patrol with cooperation from the Brunswick Police Departments will be conducting a Saturation Patrol on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb 12, according to a press release from OSHP.

The area of patrol will be focused on State Route 303, Interstate 71, and the surrounding areas. The hours of Saturation Patrol will be from 8 pm to 4 am.

OSHP said during these hours the focus will be to remove impaired drivers from the roadways and enforce traffic crash violations.

“On Super Bowl Sunday there is an increase in parties and gatherings that include alcoholic beverages.

Sometimes individuals consume more alcoholic beverages than they realize and attempt to drive home. The focus will be to remove these individuals from the road and to make the roads safe for the rest of the responsible motoring public.” stated L.t. Neff, Commander of the Median Post. Lt Neff further added.

“It is important for everyone to be responsible. If you feel you have had to much to drink call a cab, an Uber, or us a designated driver.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Twinsburg water main break
Water main break closes Twinsburg road
Elce Malik-Bey (Source; Cleveland police)
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men
2 teens shot in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood
Cleveland man fatally shot in East Cleveland