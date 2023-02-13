2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A second drive-by shooting is under investigation in Elyria and officials said the crimes are connected.
The first drive-by shooting happened two months ago.
The most recent drive-by shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of Harvard Ave.
19 News has reached out to Elyria police for more information.
