2 Fairview Park residents scammed

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - Two residents are the recent victims of scammers, according to Fairview Park police.

The first report was filed on Feb. 8, when the victim came to the police station after he was defrauded of $1400.

Police said the victim had received a text message he thought was from Amazon. The message claimed a fraudulent purchase had been made on his account and he needed to purchase gift cards and send pictures of the backs of the cards to the number.

After the resident sent the information, he became suspicious and cancelled the transactions with his credit card company.

A second resident contacted police on Feb. 9 after sending a $47,000 cashier’s check to an address in New York.

The resident told police he had been working on his computer, when a pop-up message appeared claiming to be from Microsoft.

The message said his computer had been hacked and required an immediate payment.

Police said the victim became suspicious after mailing the check and had his bank freeze his account.

