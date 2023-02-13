Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting Hyundai and Kia owners

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning Kia and Hyundai customers are the target of a new scam.

“If you’ve had your car stolen, please be careful because someone may reach out to you promising that they’re going to get your car back for you,” said Cleveland Better Business Bureau’s director of operations, Ericka Dilworth.

Dilworth says a woman reported to the BBB that she’d been fooled into sending $126 to crooks through a cash app. They told her they could track down her daughter’s stolen car.

The fake company, called Car Tracking Team, said they had a computer program that could track the cars using their GPS tracking device. However, after receiving the money, they asked for more, and never located her car.

“The consumer was just left like anybody else would be when their car gets stolen,” said Dilworth. “You wait for the police to recover it if they can.”

The BBB is offering tips to Kia and Hyundai owners so this doesn’t happen again. One, if you’re dealing with someone you don’t know, pay with a credit card, it’s the only way to get your money back. Two, know that most vehicles don’t come with a GPS tracking device. They’re usually installed later. Three, check with your car’s manufacturer to see if it’s at risk. Some models of Kia’s and Hyundai’s are not vulnerable. Four, ask your local police department what you can do to protect yourself. Many cities are offering steering wheel locks.

The BBB says this instance is the first they’ve heard of this scam, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

