2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting Hyundai and Kia owners

By Katie Wilson
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Better Business Bureau is warning Kia and Hyundai customers are the target of a new scam.

“If you’ve had your car stolen, please be careful because someone may reach out to you promising that they’re going to get your car back for you,” said Cleveland Better Business Bureau’s director of operations, Ericka Dilworth.

Dilworth says a woman reported to the BBB that she’d been fooled into sending $126 to crooks through a cash app. They told her they could track down her daughter’s stolen car.

The fake company, called Car Tracking Team, said they had a computer program that could track the cars using their GPS tracking device. However, after receiving the money, they asked for more, and never located her car.

“The consumer was just left like anybody else would be when their car gets stolen,” said Dilworth. “You wait for the police to recover it if they can.”

The BBB is offering tips to Kia and Hyundai owners so this doesn’t happen again. One, if you’re dealing with someone you don’t know, pay with a credit card, it’s the only way to get your money back. Two, know that most vehicles don’t come with a GPS tracking device. They’re usually installed later. Three, check with your car’s manufacturer to see if it’s at risk. Some models of Kia’s and Hyundai’s are not vulnerable. Four, ask your local police department what you can do to protect yourself. Many cities are offering steering wheel locks.

The BBB says this instance is the first they’ve heard of this scam, but where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting Hyundai and Kia owners
Better Business Bureau warns of scam targeting Hyundai and Kia owners
Case Western Reserve University clears stay-in-place after warning of armed man
Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims
Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims
Cleveland’s police union holds emergency meeting regarding Safety Director Karrie Howard
Cleveland’s police union holds emergency meeting regarding Safety Director Karrie Howard