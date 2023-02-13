Case Western Reserve University warns of armed man on campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday afternoon warning of a man on campus armed with a gun.

According to a tweet, the suspect was last seen on Euclid Avenue near University Hospitals.

CWRU Alert: Suspect with gun on campus, last seen on Euclid near University Hospitals. Black male, green hoodie, blue jeans. All buildings are card-access only.



More details to follow. Please ONLY call 216.368.3333 if you have information on this situation. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) February 13, 2023

The person was described by CWRU as wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.

Officials asked the community to stay alert, stay in place and wait for further instruction.

CWRU Alert: Emergency reported on campus; police are investigating. Authorities advise the campus community to stay alert and in place, and await instruction. — Case Western Reserve (@cwru) February 13, 2023

The university said multiple police departments are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-368-3333.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.