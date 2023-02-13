Case Western Reserve University warns of armed man on campus
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials with Case Western Reserve University issued an alert Monday afternoon warning of a man on campus armed with a gun.
According to a tweet, the suspect was last seen on Euclid Avenue near University Hospitals.
The person was described by CWRU as wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans.
Officials asked the community to stay alert, stay in place and wait for further instruction.
The university said multiple police departments are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call 216-368-3333.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
