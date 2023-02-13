2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers signing of Danny Green not yet official

Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday,...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Danny Green (14) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s now apparently come full circle for Danny Green.

Green, a 2009 second-round pick of the Cavaliers, has agreed to a contract with Cleveland for the rest of this season.

Green, 35, is coming off a torn ACL in May of 2022.

He only played 3 games for Memphis this season, was traded to Houston last week, then bought out by the Rockets.

He is a 3-time NBA champion who has averaged 8.7 career points per game.

His career 3-pt percentage is .399.

The deal is not yet official so Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff withheld direct comment before the game Monday.

