Cavaliers signing of Danny Green not yet official
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s now apparently come full circle for Danny Green.
Green, a 2009 second-round pick of the Cavaliers, has agreed to a contract with Cleveland for the rest of this season.
Green, 35, is coming off a torn ACL in May of 2022.
He only played 3 games for Memphis this season, was traded to Houston last week, then bought out by the Rockets.
He is a 3-time NBA champion who has averaged 8.7 career points per game.
His career 3-pt percentage is .399.
The deal is not yet official so Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff withheld direct comment before the game Monday.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.