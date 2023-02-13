Cavaliers signing of Danny Green not yet official

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s now apparently come full circle for Danny Green.

Green, a 2009 second-round pick of the Cavaliers, has agreed to a contract with Cleveland for the rest of this season.

Danny Green adds championship pedigree to #Cavs young core and fits positive culture built by Koby Altman. May only knock down a couple 3s a night but a couple timely 3s could be a big deal in a playoff game. More NBA https://t.co/07DB6szupr https://t.co/2Jcn71SWJK — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) February 13, 2023

Green, 35, is coming off a torn ACL in May of 2022.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on what Cavs are getting in Danny Green: "A guy that is a very confident shooter, an underrated defender and a great teammate. He’s fun to be around. He loves playing the game and he understands his role completely. He’ll fit right in.” — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 13, 2023

He only played 3 games for Memphis this season, was traded to Houston last week, then bought out by the Rockets.

He is a 3-time NBA champion who has averaged 8.7 career points per game.

NBA Finals all-time 3PM leaders:



1. Steph Curry - 152

2. Klay Thompson - 106

3. LeBron James - 101

T-4. DANNY GREEN - 59

T-4. J.R. Smith - 59



The Cavs pick up an experienced sharpshooting vet to help with their postseason run#LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/akT3G5PUaY — CavsMuse (37-22) (@CavsMuse) February 12, 2023

His career 3-pt percentage is .399.

The deal is not yet official so Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff withheld direct comment before the game Monday.

If the #Cavs were to add a veteran sharpshooter using their open roster spot (maybe someone with three NBA championships, maybe someone like Danny Green), what would J.B. Bickerstaff think?



“Hypothetically, it could mean a lot.” @basketbllnews pic.twitter.com/qDhfiVLmKI — Spencer Davies (@SpinDavies) February 13, 2023

