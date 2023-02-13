Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to residents who own a Hyundai or Kia

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police is offering free steering wheel locks to residents who own a Hyundai or Kia due to the increase in car thefts in Northeast Ohio and nationwide.

Here are the requirements Cleveland Police listed to get a steering wheel lock while limited supplies last:

Proof of residence or full-time employment in the city of Cleveland (this can include bills or taxes or pay stubs with the Cleveland address)

Bring a state-issued identification card

Owning a 2015-2021 Hyundai or Kia

Owning a Hyundai Kia that uses a push to start instead of a key to start the ignition

The steering wheel locks will be given away on a first come, first served basis at the five Cleveland Police district stations:

First District station at 3895 W 130th St.

Second District station at 3481 Fulton Rd.

Third District at 4501 Chester Ave.

Fourth District at 9333 Kinsman Rd.

Fifth District at 881 E. 152nd St.

Cleveland Police said you must drive your Hyundai or Kia to the station to receive the lock.

KIA donated the locks to Cleveland Police thanks to the efforts of First District Commander Jarod Schlacht.

Cleveland Police offer free steering wheel locks to First District residents who own a Hyundai or Kia (Cleveland Police First District)

