Cleveland police search for 2 men wanted for burglary on city’s West side

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for burglarizing a home in the city’s Bellaire-Puritas neighborhood.

Cleveland police said the crime happened around 2 p.m. on Feb. 6 in the area of W. 130th Street and St. James Avenue.

Police added the suspects were possibly traveling in the above pictured vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-2535 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7462.

