Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a Target parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.
The two suspects stole a dark blue 2019 Kia Forte from 3100 West 117th St. on Feb. 4, according to police.
Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:
If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
Reference report #2023-035708 with your tips.
