Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland's West Side, police say

Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of suspects are wanted for stealing a car from a Target parking lot on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The two suspects stole a dark blue 2019 Kia Forte from 3100 West 117th St. on Feb. 4, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the suspects shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police First District)
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-035708 with your tips.

