Euclid officer who shot dog acted in defense, department says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An officer in the Euclid Police Department shot and killed a dog while assisting in a kidnapping investigation on Monday.

Euclid Police Cpt. Mitch Houser said the incident occurred while Euclid officers were assisting the Cleveland Division of Police with a reported kidnapping of a 35-year-old woman at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 6 near a home on Crystal Avenue.

According to a release from the department Monday, it was determined the officers’ actions were “within the policies and procedures of the agency.”

Police said a dog charged at officers while speaking with the victim’s family, chasing them across the driveway of the home and into a neighbor’s yard.

Two Euclid officers shot at the dog, which Cpt. Houser said the dog was struck three times and was taken to a local animal hospital.

The dog was put down at the owner’s request, officials confirmed.

An officer was also transported to a local hospital for injuries sustained during the incident.

Officials confirmed the incident, captured on police-worn body cameras, was investigated thoroughly.

The department stated that officers are permitted to use deadly force to defend themselves and others against the imminent threat of death or physical harm.

“The shots were fired in order to protect an officer from an unrestrained and aggressive 80-pound dog that was chasing an officer in the neighbor’s front yard,” police said.

In an effort to avoid false information about the incident police said was circulating on social media, they posted a link to the officers body-worn camera footage on their Facebook page.

The officer involved remains on medical leave, according to the department’s release.

