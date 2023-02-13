2 Strong 4 Bullies
Head-on Portage County crash kills Calif. man, seriously injures other driver

Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo
Ohio State Highway Patrol file photo(Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A head on crash in Paris Township claimed the life of a California man and seriously injured a Summit County resident on Monday morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

The crash happened at approximately 5:55 a.m. on Feb. 13 on SR-5, half a mile west of Holcomb Road in Portage County, according to OSHP.

OSHP said a 29-year-old New Franklin resident was driving eastbound on SR-5 in a gray Ford F-150 pickup.

The pickup and a silver Honda Accord that was heading west on SR-5 struck each other head on, according to OSHP.

The driver of the Accord suffered fatal injuries and was taken to the Summit County Coroner’s Office, OSHP said.

He was identified by OSHP as Geraldo C. Ramirez of Richmond, Calif.

OSHP said the driver of the pickup suffered serious injuries and was taken to University Hospitals in Ravenna.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and alcohol is not suspected to by a factor, according to OHSP.

The crash still remains under investigation.

  • OSHP listed the following agencies that assisted on scene:
  • Portage County Sheriff’s Office
  • Newton Falls Fire and EMS
  • Palmyra Fire and EMS, Edinburg Fire and EMS
  • Portage County Prosecutor’s Office
  • John’s Towing, Complete Towing
  • Ohio Department of Transportation.

