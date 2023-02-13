Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders have the opportunity to send donations to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria thanks to a Rocky River resident.
Dr. Seim Salameh is collecting goods at 27 Somerset Drive as she prepares to send out a shipment this Friday.
The effort is organized and distributed by the Turkish American Society of Northeast Ohio.
The local dentist explains she is in desperate need for certain items:
- Baby products (formula, wipes, bottles, food, and diapers)
- Body hygiene products (soaps and shampoos)
- Oral hygiene products (tooth brushes, tooth paste, dental floss)
- Feminine products
- Cleaning supplies
- Flash lights
- Heaters
“These people woke up to a nightmare, and they’re going to live this nightmare for a long period of time,” Dr. Salameh said in an interview with 19 News.
“Alone we can do a little but together we can make a big difference.”
Dr. Salameh woke up to the devastating news of the earthquake last week, and she felt determined to make a difference.
That’s when she turned her home into a one-stop-spot for all sorts of donations. She hopes others in Northeast Ohio will also be able to contribute.
“Right now they are left in a dark tunnel, and by us coming together and working together we can become the light,” she explained.
Dr. Salameh can also be reached at 734-365-1889.
