Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims

By Steven Hernandez
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders have the opportunity to send donations to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria thanks to a Rocky River resident.

Dr. Seim Salameh is collecting goods at 27 Somerset Drive as she prepares to send out a shipment this Friday.

The effort is organized and distributed by the Turkish American Society of Northeast Ohio.

The local dentist explains she is in desperate need for certain items:

  • Baby products (formula, wipes, bottles, food, and diapers)
  • Body hygiene products (soaps and shampoos)
  • Oral hygiene products (tooth brushes, tooth paste, dental floss)
  • Feminine products
  • Cleaning supplies
  • Flash lights
  • Heaters

“These people woke up to a nightmare, and they’re going to live this nightmare for a long period of time,” Dr. Salameh said in an interview with 19 News.

“Alone we can do a little but together we can make a big difference.”

Dr. Salameh woke up to the devastating news of the earthquake last week, and she felt determined to make a difference.

That’s when she turned her home into a one-stop-spot for all sorts of donations. She hopes others in Northeast Ohio will also be able to contribute.

“Right now they are left in a dark tunnel, and by us coming together and working together we can become the light,” she explained.

Dr. Salameh can also be reached at 734-365-1889.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

