Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Clevelanders have the opportunity to send donations to those affected by last week’s earthquake in Turkey and Syria thanks to a Rocky River resident.

Dr. Seim Salameh is collecting goods at 27 Somerset Drive as she prepares to send out a shipment this Friday.

The effort is organized and distributed by the Turkish American Society of Northeast Ohio.

The local dentist explains she is in desperate need for certain items:

Baby products (formula, wipes, bottles, food, and diapers)

Body hygiene products (soaps and shampoos)

Oral hygiene products (tooth brushes, tooth paste, dental floss)

Feminine products

Cleaning supplies

Flash lights

Heaters

“These people woke up to a nightmare, and they’re going to live this nightmare for a long period of time,” Dr. Salameh said in an interview with 19 News.

“Alone we can do a little but together we can make a big difference.”

Dr. Salameh woke up to the devastating news of the earthquake last week, and she felt determined to make a difference.

That’s when she turned her home into a one-stop-spot for all sorts of donations. She hopes others in Northeast Ohio will also be able to contribute.

“Right now they are left in a dark tunnel, and by us coming together and working together we can become the light,” she explained.

Dr. Salameh can also be reached at 734-365-1889.

