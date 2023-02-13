Lake County corrections officer saves life of fellow officer

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - You hear stories of first responders saving lives of those in the communities they serve, but a Lake County officer is being recognized for springing into action to save the life of his fellow officer.

The act of heroism didn’t happen at an accident, on patrol, or at a crime scene, but in the simple setting of a classroom during corrections academy.

That’s where Lake County Corrections Ofc. Jeromey Cummins was having lunch with other officers on Feb. 9 when one of the other officers began choking.

Ofc. Cummins saw the other officer was unable to breathe and quickly began to perform the Heimlich Maneuver.

Thanks to his actions, he stopped the officer from choking and enabled him to breathe again.

Lake County Sheriff Frank Leonbruno shared the following statement commending Ofc. Cummins for his life saving effort

“Corrections Officer Cummins responded quickly to the situation and used his training and experience to help someone in a life-threatening state. We commended him for his actions and he will be awarded the Life Saving Award pin. We applaud your determination and your dedication to the Corrections Division. Your actions speak highly of your commitment to Lake County Sheriff’s Office and your fellow officers, and we thank you!”

Lake County Corrections Ofc. Jeromey Cummins saves life of fellow officer (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

