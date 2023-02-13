2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood Animal Shelter in need of transportation volunteers

animal shelter generic
animal shelter generic(WILX)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 2:44 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lakewood Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to transport animals to their appointments, according to the City of Lakewood Facebook page.

The shelter needs these volunteers to transport their animals to and from the APL for spay or neuter appointments, which are on Tuesdays.

Transporters are needed for either early morning drop off between 8 and 8:30 a.m. or afternoon pick up between 4 and 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to email Mollie at lakewoodanimalshelter.volunteer@gmail.com.

