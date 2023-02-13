License plate reader helps Fairview Park police arrest woman at Leo’s Laundry

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested on Sunday morning after an automated plate reader informed police she had an active warrant, Fairview Park police say.

Police say officers received a notification from an automated plate reader reflecting the registered owner of the vehicle entering the city had an active felony warrant through Cuyahoga County Sherriff’s Office.

An officer on patrol located the vehicle at Leo’s Laundry on 20210 Lorain Rd next to Circle K around 9:35 a.m.

Police say officers confronted the 44-year-old woman inside the business and took her into custody without incident.

She was later turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

