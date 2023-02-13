2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

License plate reader helps Fairview Park police arrest woman at Leo’s Laundry

License plate reader helps Fairview Park police arrest woman at Leo’s Laundry
License plate reader helps Fairview Park police arrest woman at Leo’s Laundry(Fairview Park Police Department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 44-year-old Cleveland woman was arrested on Sunday morning after an automated plate reader informed police she had an active warrant, Fairview Park police say.

Police say officers received a notification from an automated plate reader reflecting the registered owner of the vehicle entering the city had an active felony warrant through Cuyahoga County Sherriff’s Office.

An officer on patrol located the vehicle at Leo’s Laundry on 20210 Lorain Rd next to Circle K around 9:35 a.m.

Police say officers confronted the 44-year-old woman inside the business and took her into custody without incident.

She was later turned over to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Elce Malik-Bey (Source; Cleveland police)
Search resumes for 2 missing Cleveland men
Police: SWAT officers shoot, kill man in Ohio parking lot
2 Fairview Park residents scammed
Romance scammers are hard at work ahead of the Valentines Day holiday
Romance scams now responsible for much larger losses, victims laundering money