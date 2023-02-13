2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night

19 News received several calls about the lights
By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Strange lights were seen streaking over the skies of Northeast Sunday night.

19 News received several calls for the lights.

Calls started to come in around 740 pm. from Lorain County to Lake County

A 19 News viewer caught the object on video as it lit up the night sky in Lorain County.

The lights are from the 55 Starlink satellites that were launched Saturday.

19 News Meteorologist Kelly Dobeck said the lights should be visible for the next few nights

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Latest News

Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Possible Meteor streaks across Northeast Ohio
Middle east earthquake
Rocky River doctor collecting clothes, blankets, toiletries for earthquake victims
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
Multiple Bratenahl residents treated for CO poisoning
Rocky River doctor collecting clothes, blankets, toiletries for earthquake victims
Rocky River doctor collecting clothes, blankets, toiletries for earthquake victims