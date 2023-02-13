Man carjacked at gunpoint at Akron pub, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old man was carjacked at gunpoint in a parking lot of an Akron pub on Friday night, according to police.

Officers arrived at Gatsby’s Pub, located in the 2500 block of Roming Road around 10 a.m.

The victim told police a black SUV pulled up next to him in the parking lot and two masked men got out and held the victim at gunpoint, police say.

The suspects demanded the victim’s phone and vehicle, police say.

One of the suspects drove away with the victim’s car, a 2022 Chevy Equinox.

The other suspects left the scene in the black SUV they arrived in, police say.

Police say the SCSO recovered the victim’s vehicle on Saturday in the 8700 block of Ray Court.

Detectives say that they believe the suspects involved in this carjacking are involved in two similar incidents that occurred on Friday night.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.