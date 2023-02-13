2 Strong 4 Bullies
Maple Heights police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 26-year-old woman

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old woman died early Sunday morning after being dropped off at an apartment complex, said Maple Heights police.

Officers said Maple Heights and Bedford Heights firefighters were investigating the smell of smoke at a complex in the 16000 block of Maple Heights Blvd. around 4:30 a.m., when a woman drove up in a gray, four-door vehicle and dropped off an unresponsive female passenger.

The driver then left the area quickly, said police.

Bedford Heights firefighters rendered immediate first aid before transporting the woman to a local hospital; however, police said she was not able to be saved.

Her name and cause of death have not been released at this time.

Police are looking for the driver of the gray vehicle.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to call the Maple Heights Detective Bureau: (216) 587-9624 or Detectives@mhpd-ohio.com

