New college housing, restaurants coming soon to Painesville Square

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming soon for a Lake County college town.

Construction of new housing, restaurants and a whole lot more is underway at the Painesville Square.

“The city is very excited about the new project,” said Doug Lewis, Painesville City Manager.

In August of 2023, Lake Erie College is opening up new housing in the former Chase Bank building, a $17 million project.

The square is within walking distance to the college, but Laketran is also offering free rides to school.

The concept is to preserve the exterior historic nature of the building and remodel the inside.

The city is looking at adding a restaurant to the building as well.

“If there are people out there interested in bringing a restaurant, the city of Painesville would certainly be willing to talk with them,” said Lewis.

Lake Erie College housing isn’t the only project underway.

Private developers are investing a total of $80 million dollars in the downtown area, transforming additional historic buildings into housing, business spaces, and restaurants.

“We definitely are interested in bringing in more restaurants and breweries those types of things within the community,” said Lewis.

More than 170 students will be living in the Lake Erie College apartments.

