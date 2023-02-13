2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

New college housing, restaurants coming soon to Painesville Square

By Katie Tercek
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Big changes are coming soon for a Lake County college town.

Construction of new housing, restaurants and a whole lot more is underway at the Painesville Square.

“The city is very excited about the new project,” said Doug Lewis, Painesville City Manager.

In August of 2023, Lake Erie College is opening up new housing in the former Chase Bank building, a $17 million project.

The square is within walking distance to the college, but Laketran is also offering free rides to school.

The concept is to preserve the exterior historic nature of the building and remodel the inside.

The city is looking at adding a restaurant to the building as well.

“If there are people out there interested in bringing a restaurant, the city of Painesville would certainly be willing to talk with them,” said Lewis.

Lake Erie College housing isn’t the only project underway.

Private developers are investing a total of $80 million dollars in the downtown area, transforming additional historic buildings into housing, business spaces, and restaurants.

“We definitely are interested in bringing in more restaurants and breweries those types of things within the community,” said Lewis.

More than 170 students will be living in the Lake Erie College apartments.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims
Here’s how Clevelanders can donate to earthquake victims
Cleveland’s police union holds emergency meeting regarding Safety Director Karrie Howard
Cleveland’s police union holds emergency meeting regarding Safety Director Karrie Howard
A mobile home park has blocked access to Lake Erie since Euclid Beach Amusement Park closed 50...
Euclid Beach Park Mobile Home Park residents speak out against their displacement
New college housing, restaurants coming soon to Painesville Square
New college housing, restaurants coming soon to Painesville Square