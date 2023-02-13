Northeast Ohio: Scammers targeting owners of stolen Kias, Hyundais

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles rising in Northeast Ohio, scammers are targeting owners of stolen Kias and Hyundais, according to a Better Business Bureau (BBB) news release.

A Cleveland woman contacted BBB after an experience with online scammers targeting victims of stolen cars, officials say.

The victim told BBB that a company Car Tracking Team contacted her on Facebook because she had posted that her daughter’s 2017 Kia Forte was stolen.

The company offered to find her daughter’s car within two hours for $126, officials say.

Officials say the woman told them that there were not supposed to be any additional fees unless a tow was needed.

The victim paid through Cash App.

After two hours of waiting, she contacted a man named Chris Williams about her vehicle.

Williams reportedly told the victim that she needed to pay another $86 to find her car, officials say.

The victim never found her daughter’s car this way and she never received a refund, officials say

Officials say the scammers had been using a variety of company names, such as:

Car Tracking Team

Car-Tracking

CarTrack-Tech

Car Tracking Nigeria

Professional Auto Recovery

The victim contacted the police and BBB after she started receiving personal threats from the scammer, officials say.

The BBB told the victim that, unless the vehicle was already equipped with a GPS tracking system, there is no easy way to track a stolen vehicle, officials say.

The scammer sent a picture to the victim of a computer screen that said he had a system program that could track cars by GPS as long as he was provided the vehicle identification number, make, model, color, and last seen location

Officials say the victim’s car was recovered on Feb. 8, with extensive interior and exterior damage.

The victim told the BBB that the car was no longer driveable.

The stolen 2017 Kia Forte was recovered after a group of home contractors found the car abandoned in an alley near West 88th Street.

BBB is providing tips to consumers who may be at risk of vehicle thefts or scams targeting car owners:

Find out if your is at risk of being stolen.

Install a vehicle immobilizer.

Install a steering wheel lock.

Install a GPS tracking device.

Find out if your car has GPS tracking.

Contact the local police immediately.

Park in a locked garage or an area that has working surveillance cameras.

Don’t leave valuables in a car.

Multiple local police departments, such as Cleveland, Westlake, and Fairview Park, have been providing steering wheel locks to their residents, officials say.

