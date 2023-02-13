2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Spring like feel the next few days; possible record warmth Wednesday

19 First Alert
19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:34 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm pattern is in the forecast most of this week. Some high clouds around this morning will give way to afternoon sunshine. It’ll be windy though. High temperatures above 50 degrees in many spots. A southwest to west wind could gust over 30 mph at times. A clear sky tonight. The wind goes light overnight which will allow temperatures to fall into the 20s. Increasing high clouds again for Valentine’s Day. Afternoon temperatures once again in the 50 to 55 degree range. A system tracking well to our west could throw some scattered light showers our way later Tuesday night. A surge of even warmer air will be building in. Temperatures will be rising Tuesday night. A good chance we will be breaking records on Wednesday as temperatures spike close to 70 degrees. The record high in Cleveland Wednesday is 65 degrees. This will be accompanied with strong winds out of the south and southwest with gusts over 43 mph possible at times during the afternoon.

