Oakwood police have free steering wheel locks for Kia, Hyundai owners

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are now offering free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners, due to the rise in Kia and Hyundai vehicle thefts across the nation.

The locks are for residents who own a 2012 - 2020 Hyundai or Kia model with an ignition key start.

To obtain a free lock, residents must provide a driver’s license, proof of residence and proof of registration.

Oakwood police said the steering wheel locks will be available on a first come, first served basis until the locks are gone.

They can be picked up at the Oakwood Village Police Department Records Office located at 24800 Broadway Ave. Monday-Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

