Parma woman helps best friend injured in car accident

By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) -Parma police said they believe speed was a factor in a two-car accident on Feb. 8 that seriously injured both drivers.

Hauserman Road accident
Hauserman Road accident((Source: Parma police))

Parma police said just after 1 p.m. on Feb. 8, a 19-year-old man was driving a Dodge Neon southbound on Hauserman Road and a 66-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Astrovan was attempting to make a left hand turn from Deborah Drive onto Hauserman Road.

Hauserman Road accident
Hauserman Road accident((Source: Parma police))

The vehicles collided and police said the 19-year-old man was trapped in his Dodge and the 66-year-old woman was ejected from her van.

When officers arrived on the scene, flames were coming from the engine compartment of the Dodge. Police officers and Good Samaritans quickly put out the fire.

The 19-year-old man was unconscious and had to be extracted by the “Jaws of Life” by Parma firefighters. He remains at MetroHealth Hospital Medical Center.

The 66-year-old woman is also being treated at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Kathy Appleby told 19 News the woman is Linda Babik, her neighbor and friend of 15 years.

Kathy Appleby of Parma is helping her best friend Linda Babik take care of her home and dogs...
Kathy Appleby of Parma is helping her best friend Linda Babik take care of her home and dogs after she was seriously injured in a car crash.(Kathy Appleby)

Appleby said her friend is deaf and in currently on a ventilator.

“I was shocked I was amazed nobody even lived through that crash. It was just devastating.” said Appleby.

Appleby and her neighbors have stepped up to help Babik during her recovery.

So far, they have raised nearly $500 for her medical bills and are splitting their time to take care of her dogs twice a day.

“She has no family the dogs are her whole life, and she loves those dogs” said Appleby.

Appleby said she’s gone from visiting her best friend twice a week at her home to visiting her at the hospital. She’s praying for both her and the other driver’s recovery.

“She has a really strong support system even right now she doesn’t know it,“ said Appleby.

Police said the accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

