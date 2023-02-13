CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robbery suspect who punched a DTLR employee and threatened to kill the staff as he stole clothes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The robbery happened at 10612 Lorain Ave. around noon on Feb. 6, according to police.

Police said he grabbed multiple articles of clothing and ran for the exit.

Staff tried to retrieve the clothing, but the suspect threatened to kill them, police stated.

The suspect then punched one staff member and took off, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be in his 40s with graying facial hair.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call First District Detective Madej at 216-623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-037072 with your tips.

