2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say

Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The robbery suspect who punched a DTLR employee and threatened to kill the staff as he stole clothes is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

The robbery happened at 10612 Lorain Ave. around noon on Feb. 6, according to police.

Police said he grabbed multiple articles of clothing and ran for the exit.

Staff tried to retrieve the clothing, but the suspect threatened to kill them, police stated.

The suspect then punched one staff member and took off, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a man believed to be in his 40s with graying facial hair.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say
Robbery suspect punches DTLR employee, threatens to kill staff, Cleveland Police say(Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call First District Detective Madej at 216-623-2524 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-037072 with your tips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

2 drive-by shootings connected: Elyria officials say
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
Duo steal car from Target parking lot on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
US Marshals offer reward for Cleveland man wanted for murder
US Marshals offer reward for Cleveland man wanted for murder
Maple Heights police investigate ‘suspicious death’ of 26-year-old woman