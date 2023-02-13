2 Strong 4 Bullies
Rocky River doctor collecting clothes, blankets, toiletries for earthquake victims

By Brian Koster
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WOIO) - Dr. Seim Salameh of Rocky River has been volunteering collecting clothes, blankets, and toiletries for the Turkey/ Syrian earthquake victims

The 7.8 and 7.4 magnitude quakes have killed over 23,000 lives and left thousands injured and homeless.

The first shipment of clothes and blankets was shipped today and a second shipment is going to take place Friday.

Dr. Salameh said there is a desperate need for unopened Baby formula, bottles food, wipes, and diapers.

She said they will take donations of hygiene products ( soaps, shampoos…etc), oral hygiene products (toothbrushes, toothpaste …etc ) and feminine products (pads,liners …etc).

Cleaning products, flashlights, and heaters are desperately needed as well.

Everything is organized and distributed by TASNO

Dr. Salameh said if anyone is willing to donate she will be more than happy to pick up the products personally!

You can reach Dr. Salameh at 734-365-1889

The drop-off address for the donations is 27 Somerset Drive Rocky river,44116.

Rocky River doctor collecting clothes, blankets, toiletries for earthquake victims
