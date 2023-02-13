2 Strong 4 Bullies
Saint Ignatius High School closed due to threat

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Saint Ignatius High School on the city’s West side was closed Monday due to a threat on social media.

School officials said they learned of the threat Sunday evening and immediately contacted Cleveland police.

The investigation is ongoing and no details of the threat are being released.

“Due to an abundance of caution, school officials chose to cancel classes and close the campus for the day. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” said Saint Ignatius officials in a news release.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

