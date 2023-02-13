Saint Ignatius High School closed due to threat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Saint Ignatius High School on the city’s West side was closed Monday due to a threat on social media.

School officials said they learned of the threat Sunday evening and immediately contacted Cleveland police.

The investigation is ongoing and no details of the threat are being released.

“Due to an abundance of caution, school officials chose to cancel classes and close the campus for the day. The safety and security of our students, faculty and staff is of the utmost importance to us,” said Saint Ignatius officials in a news release.

