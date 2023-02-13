Search resumes for 2 missing Cleveland men

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search resumes Monday morning at the East 55th Street Marina for two Cleveland men who went missing after a family gathering last week.

According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, (who officially changed his name from Andre Thomas), and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey ((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told police the men had left the gathering to go fishing at the East 55th Street Marina.

Raymond Lumpkin ((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the marina by Metroparks police officers on Friday night.

Family members told 19 News the key was in the ignition, the car was running, both men’s cell phones were inside, and their fishing poles were found near the water.

Cleveland police and the United States Coast Guard searched the marina, but the men were not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.