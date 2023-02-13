2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Black History Month
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Search resumes for 2 missing Cleveland men

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The search resumes Monday morning at the East 55th Street Marina for two Cleveland men who went missing after a family gathering last week.

According to officers, Elce Malik-Bey, 44, (who officially changed his name from Andre Thomas), and Raymond Lumpkin, 45, were last seen on Feb. 10. They were reported missing on Feb. 11.

Elce Malik-Bey
Elce Malik-Bey((Source: Cleveland police))

Family members told police the men had left the gathering to go fishing at the East 55th Street Marina.

Car belonging to missing Cleveland men found at East 55th Street Marina
Raymond Lumpkin
Raymond Lumpkin((Source: Cleveland police))

The vehicle they were traveling in was found at the marina by Metroparks police officers on Friday night.

Family members told 19 News the key was in the ignition, the car was running, both men’s cell phones were inside, and their fishing poles were found near the water.

Cleveland police and the United States Coast Guard searched the marina, but the men were not found.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk and Southern freight train that...
Gov. Mike DeWine issues urgent evacuation notice in East Palestine, deploys National Guard
Melt announces closing of two locations
Melt Bar & Grilled closes 2 Ohio locations
AMBER ALERT: 1 twin found, 1 still missing after Columbus car theft
Columbus police: 6-month-old twin involved in December Amber Alert dies
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes
U.S. Marshals searching for Ohio man wanted in multiple crimes

Latest News

Romance scammers are hard at work ahead of the Valentines Day holiday
Romance scams now responsible for much larger losses, victims laundering money
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men
Cleveland police search for 2 missing men
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Lights streak across Northeast Ohio sky Sunday night
Possible Meteor streaks across Northeast Ohio