CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of stealing a package from an apartment building on the city’s West Side on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them.

The theft happened in the 10500 block of Lake Avenue on Feb. 8, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Suspect steals package from West Side apartment building, Cleveland Police say (Cleveland Police First District)

If you recognize the suspect or have any other information on this theft, call First District Detective Horvath at 216-623-2528 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-039523 with your tips.

