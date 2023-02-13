US Marshals offer reward for Cleveland man wanted for murder

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals are offering a reward for information that would lead to the capture of Joshua Lynch, 35, who is suspected of a homicide on Feb. 8, according to a news release.

Joshua Lynch is also wanted by the Adult Parole Authority for a parole violation.

The US Marshals say Joshua Lynch is suspected of the death of Jovon Lynch.

On Feb. 8, in the 16200 block of Huntmere Avenue, the victim was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.

Joshua Lynch is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 174 pounds.

Joshua Lynch is known to frequent the Cleveland and Elyria area, officials say.

If you have any information in reference to Joshua Lynch, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Task Force at 1-866-WANTED.

